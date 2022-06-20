ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Marks First Father’s Day With James Badge Dale

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
In mid-2021, actor James Badge Dale and NCIS star Emily Wickersham revealed that they were in a relationship. Just weeks after their first public picture together, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. A few months later, right before the New Year, James and Emily welcomed their son, Cassius Wickersham Dale, into the world.

The couple now has a few months of parenting experience under their belts, including both a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day. In celebration of the latter, Emily Wickersham took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her family enjoying a day at the beach. “Happy first Father’s Day to our [heart],” she wrote in the caption.

‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Describes Her ‘Shock’ at Landing TV Role

Though Emily Wickersham is beloved as Ellie Bishop by NCIS fans, she isn’t quite as well known by the rest of the world. Her acting career began in 2006; however, her resume mainly consisted of guest roles before her run with the hit police procedural.

Because of her lack of high profile roles, Emily Wickersham recalls her successful NCIS audition being nothing short of unbelievable. “I was shocked!” she explained to Watch Magazine. “By no means was I expecting to get the job. I had learned not to get my hopes up in this business.”

“You can feel like you’ve done such a great job and the powers that be will say, ‘Nah,'” she continued. “Luckily this one clicked. I think my agents called me and I was probably home, studying for another audition or something.”

“It’s my first big TV job, really being on a show as a main character,” Wickersham said. “So I was nervous in the beginning. Coming onto a show where this tight-knit cast has worked together for 10, 11 years was intimidating. Nerve-racking!”

Thankfully, however, the cast and crew of NCIS welcomed the newcomer with open arms and she quickly found her place in the series. As her cast mates considered her family, many expressed disappointment when she resigned from the show in 2021 after 8 years as Ellie Bishop.

Sean Murray Recalls Emily Wickersham’s First Days on Set

When beloved NCIS character Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) had her final episode, producers knew they could never replace her. So, rather than attempt to do so, they looked for an actress who could portray a character opposite to Ziva in every way.

They auditioned hundreds of women for the role until, finally, Emily Wickersham stepped into the room. The young actress impressed everyone immediately in her brief scene opposite Mark Harmon, with many cast and crew members proclaiming her “the one.”

“She’s bubbly, super excited to be here and to tackle whatever is put in front of her,” NCIS veteran Sean Murray explained to the New York Post. “There was just something about her that felt right.”

‘NCIS’ Celebrates Father’s Day With Touching Moment Between Sean Murray and His Daughter

The NCIS episode this season featuring Sean Murray bonding on-screen with his real-life daughter still gives us all the feels. And it was a perfect NCIS shout-out for Father’s Day. That’s why the social media team posted a video clip of a key scene in “The Brat Pack” for a Sunday flashback. Do you remember the episode? It ran May 2. The agents investigated a string of break-ins at Quantico Marine base. And some fun-loving teens were breaking into homes so they’d have a place to party. Then someone got killed.
