ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chuck Norris Rolls Out Emergency Survival Kit: ‘Always Been Serious About My Own Preparedness’

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HI8gJ_0gGPVk4h00

Chuck Norris wants to you to be prepared for any emergency, and has provided a handy survival kit to help out with that. Norris has been an action star for decades. Though he’s starred in many films, he’s perhaps most well known for playing Walker, Texas Ranger. That iconic classic tv show ran for 9 seasons from 1993 to 2001. Though Walker was recently rebooted with Jared Padelecki in the title role, Norris has been busy. He’s been a pitchman sine the 90s and is still going strong. This career detour began with the popular Total Home Gym informercials. Next, Norris launched his own successful line of bottled water called GFORCE in 2015. Currently, Chuck is getting into the home preparedness business. The accomplished martial artist is now the spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions, an emergency food supply brand.

Chuck Norris elaborated on the kit recently with Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been serious about my own preparedness and making sure I can take care of my family under any circumstances,” Norris told Rolling Stone. However, a recent natural disaster opened his eyes about the necessity of emergency preparedness.

“But I decided to look beyond just protecting my loved ones after that big ice storm in February of 2021,” he went on. “Seeing what [people had] gone through and knowing that a disaster like that could strike anywhere at any time, I decided to use my position to help make sure other families stay ready, prepared, and safe.”

Chuck Norris knows a lot of marital arts movies, but the Roundhouse was the right choice

There are an immeasurable amount of martial arts moves that Chuck Norris has mastered. So of all these moves to pick from, why did they go with Roundhouse Provisions? The Expendables 2 star explained. “A roundhouse kick is one of the most powerful, effective strikes the human body can deliver. In our case, it also refers to a well-rounded home — one that is safe, secure, and prepared,” he said.

The meals have a 25 year shelf life, and require some heat and water to prepare. Though Chuck Norris is known for playing tough guys, the buckets offer up flair beyond the expected gruel. The kit includes an impressive variety, like Spicy Habanero Chili and Southwest Enchiladas. The Tex-Mex offerings make sense, considering Norris is a native of Texas. Norris is pleased that disaster preparedness has gone mainstream. “…now that we know what it looks like to have totally bare shelves in our grocery stores, and people lining up around the block just to get some toilet paper, I don’t think anyone can look me in the eye and say it’s a bad idea to have extra food in your home,” he said.

Comments / 31

Guest
1d ago

I don't have anything Chuck Norris, politics aside, but isn't he 80+ years old?! The man doesn't age!

Reply(1)
4
bestservedcold
2d ago

the boogeyman checks under his bed for chuck norris

Reply
9
Related
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Says He Hopes To Remake ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’

Few have enjoyed the kind of career Chuck Norris has. His rugged good looks and tough demeanor have created an iconic figure in American pop culture. Perhaps his most famous TV role of all, as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger, is still fondly remembered more than twenty years since its final episode aired. In an interview with Brobible, Norris named which of his characters he’d like to see get the remake treatment from Hollywood. Naturally, the Texas Ranger first came to his mind.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Disaster Preparedness#Gforce#Roundhouse Provisions
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Is Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan Finally Going to Find a Significant Other?

One thing that fans of Blue Bloods have been waiting to see is if the Donnie Wahlberg character Danny Reagan will fall in love. Longtime fans know that he lost his wife Linda a few seasons ago. Danny has been focused on being a father as well as a detective for the New York Police Department. Still, is it time for love to knock on his door this coming season?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

483K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy