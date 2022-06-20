ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros.

The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game.

Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves.

She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap.

Sources told the website that the pair “did speak from time to time throughout the evening and appeared to be cordial” as they attempted to lay low.

The family affair came two days before Kardashian paid tribute to her ex-husband on Instagram in celebration of Father’s Day .

West looked casual in a red hoodie.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the “Kardashians” star wrote in a post on her Instagram Story.

The sweet message was accompanied by a picture of Yeezy smiling alongside their kids, North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Skims mogul filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair were declared legally single this March, just one month after Kardashian slammed the Grammy winner for “attacking [her] in interviews and on social media.”

The pair sat one row away from each other at the game.
Kardashian has since moved on with “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson, whom she started dating after hosting the NBC comedy show in October 2021.

The two made their romance Instagram-official in March and haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA in the months since.

Davidson has even spent time with Kardashian’s kids and seemingly proved his commitment to her family in the form of ink .

He was photographed with a new tattoo on his neck in May that appeared to read “KNSCP,” which could be the initials of his girlfriend and her four little ones.

