Ndamukong Suh’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely over, but he apparently has interest in signing with another team. In an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Suh confirmed that he would like to continue playing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday about what Suh said during his appearance. On Tuesday, Suh quote-tweeted Schefter’s tweet with a message that indicated Suh’s interest in an AFC West team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO