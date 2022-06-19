PFF: Giants' Kadarius Toney a Year 2 player under mounting pressure

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a rough rookie season. Although he flashed at times, his first season in the NFL was defined by inconsistency and injury.

For that reason, Pro Football Focus has listed Toney as a Year 2 player under mounting pressure.

It’s never a great sign when the team drafts a player that appears to be a natural replacement for someone who was drafted at the same position the year before, but that’s the reality facing Toney after the Giants selected Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Toney flashed unbelievable talent as a rookie but has struggled to stay on the field. Additionally, there has been quiet chatter about his attitude and dedication. Toney was always going to be a difficult player to mesh seamlessly with an NFL offense due to his unique talent and playing style, but now, he has to show he can do that and stave off the threat of another unusual athlete for a new regime in New York. Toney has incredible ability with the ball in his hands but is already under pressure entering Year 2.

It should be noted that Toney is an incredible talent. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is unworldly and this was on full display when he tore up the Dallas Cowboys’ defense for 189 yards on 10 receptions.

However, as noted earlier, the problem has not been with Toney’s playing ability but rather his ability to stay on the field and show motivation to improve.

The Florida Gators product only appeared in 10 games (with four starts) for Big Blue last season where he totaled 39 catches and 420 yards.

It also does not help that the Giants already have three established receivers in the locker room: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. New York also selected Wan’Dale Robinson — who had gotten pre-draft comparisons to Toney — with the 43rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now Toney will have to prove his worth as he looks to carve out a spot in the new Giants regime.