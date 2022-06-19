ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

PFF: Giants' Kadarius Toney a Year 2 player under mounting pressure

By Jeevan Kirkland
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOCmM_0gGPUUwA00

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a rough rookie season. Although he flashed at times, his first season in the NFL was defined by inconsistency and injury.

For that reason, Pro Football Focus has listed Toney as a Year 2 player under mounting pressure.

It’s never a great sign when the team drafts a player that appears to be a natural replacement for someone who was drafted at the same position the year before, but that’s the reality facing Toney after the Giants selected Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Toney flashed unbelievable talent as a rookie but has struggled to stay on the field. Additionally, there has been quiet chatter about his attitude and dedication. Toney was always going to be a difficult player to mesh seamlessly with an NFL offense due to his unique talent and playing style, but now, he has to show he can do that and stave off the threat of another unusual athlete for a new regime in New York. Toney has incredible ability with the ball in his hands but is already under pressure entering Year 2.

It should be noted that Toney is an incredible talent. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is unworldly and this was on full display when he tore up the Dallas Cowboys’ defense for 189 yards on 10 receptions.

However, as noted earlier, the problem has not been with Toney’s playing ability but rather his ability to stay on the field and show motivation to improve.

The Florida Gators product only appeared in 10 games (with four starts) for Big Blue last season where he totaled 39 catches and 420 yards.

It also does not help that the Giants already have three established receivers in the locker room: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. New York also selected Wan’Dale Robinson — who had gotten pre-draft comparisons to Toney — with the 43rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now Toney will have to prove his worth as he looks to carve out a spot in the new Giants regime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Packers, Vikings

Bears second-round S Jaquan Brisker is preparing to make turnovers a big part of his game in Chicago this season. “That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said, via BearsWire.com. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL. Again. For now.

Rob Gronkowski is retiring. Again. The All-Pro tight end is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons, four Super Bowl victories and 107 touchdown receptions across the regular season and playoffs. He was a staple of dominant teams whether it was as a New England Patriot or Tampa Bay Buccaneer; every team he ever played for wound up making the playoffs. He’s been one of the most prolific targets in Tom Brady’s long career, having caught all but two of those touchdown passes from the legendary quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DL Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55. Siragusa died in his sleep, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Siragusa played for 12 seasons in the NFL. After going undrafted, he spent the first seven years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before joining Baltimore in 1997 where he would play five years with the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XXXV with the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#New York Giants#Pro Football Focus#The Dallas Cowboys#Florida Gators
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football analyst considers MSU a great value bet to win Big Ten this year

To one college football analyst, betting on Michigan State to win the Big Ten this fall is a great value move. Collin Wilson of The Action Network released his thoughts on the best and worst value bets to win their conferences this year, and he recommends betting on the Spartans. He listed Michigan State as the best value bet, while Indiana is the worst.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diggs, but no Lamb: PFF's 2020 redraft exercise leaves Cowboys thin

There’s no question that 2020 was, overall, a fantastic draft for the Cowboys. Of the team’s seven picks that year, two have already been to a Pro Bowl; CeeDee Lamb as a 1,100-yard receiver and Trevon Diggs as the league’s interception leader. Tyler Biadasz took over the starting center job a month into his rookie campaign, and Neville Gallimore has become a key contributor in the team’s interior defensive line rotation.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

PFF Reveals Interesting Choices for 2019 Giants' First-Round Draft Do-over

When it came to the Giants, who had the sixth and 17th overall picks in that draft--they traded up to the 30th spot as well, but author Trevor Sikkema decided not to include trades made during draft weekend--the popular analytics site had a split opinion on what the Giants did.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Draft dads: 6 NBA veterans with sons in the 2022 draft

We’ve done this with NFL players, and it always makes me feel very old. So it’s time for another round of this, but this time in the NBA: There are a few sons of NBA vets (there’s a Hall of Famer in the mix!) who are in the 2022 draft pool, with some of those kids who could end up at or near the top. And yeah, a few of these definitely made me feel a little old.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy