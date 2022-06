The Fort Scott High School Alumni Association will honor two Fort Scottians during the all-class reunion parade. Fred Campbell and Don Miller were selected to be honored. The parade starts at 5 p.m. on June 24 from the location of 4th and Judson Street to travel the typical parade route EXCEPT in light of past memories – it will be going backwards and will finish up at the high school. Classes will be displaying their class spirit as they travel south on Main Street.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO