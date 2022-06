Governor Laura Kelly Announces $53 Million in Appreciation Bonuses for Child Care Providers. ~~Child Care Providers Will Receive $750 to $2,500 Per Person. TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her administration is giving a total of $53 million to eligible child care staff at licensed facilities as a reward for their incredibly essential, hard work. The funds will be made available through Child Care Workforce Appreciation Bonuses that will soon be directly distributed to approximately 22,650 early childhood care staff members across Kansas. Individual bonus amounts will range from $750 to $2,500 per person.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO