Scranton, PA

Juneteenth Jubilee block party in Scranton

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Black Scranton Project hosted a Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party in Scranton. It took place at the organization's Arts and Culture center on North Main Avenue. The party featured food trucks,...

fox56.com

WOLF

Luzerne County honors Judge Rice

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Charles E. Rice was honored on Wednesday at the Luzerne County Courthouse as the First President Judge from 1895 to 1915. The Superior Court was established in 1895 to hear appeals for certain decisions of the courts of common pleas. It was originally composed...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Agnes through our viewers' eyes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A lot of people are likely going through old albums this week. Memories of the Agnes flood come rushing back. Jon Meyer's mother-in-law's photos show the Puchalsky family home in Swoyersville wrecked by the high waters. Two photos of her stood out, one leaning against the...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna Co. property reassessments to begin in July

Scott Township (Lackawanna County) - Officials from Lackawanna County and Moraine, Ohio-based Tyler Technologies Appraisal Services held two public information meetings Tuesday. One was held at Lackawanna College in Scranton and the other at Lakeland High School in Scott Township. We're told data collectors will have the task of revaluating...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: The West Side

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is continuing to show you digitally remastered video from 1972, featuring the images of tropical storm Agnes, 50 years later. Tuesday night we show you the West Side of the Wyoming valley. This is a report by former ‘WDAU reporter Derry Bird.’ ‘The cleanup continues today from the […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping Wilkes-Barre families make delicious and nutritious decisions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a day dedicated to healthy eating for kids in Wilkes-Barre — Child Nutrition Day. For families, it's not just about eating but about education. "We know that to instill the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity. This is the time to do it so they are set up for success," said Brittany Shoemaker, director of Luzerne County Head Start.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Aerial black fly suppression operation to take place today

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has created a black fly control program due to large populations of black flies interfering with tourism and outdoor recreation. The first aerial suppression operation will take place today. According to a release by Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson, the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Glynis Johns
Newswatch 16

Water woes spark soap sales in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Lake Commerce started off as a joke from the Dickson City Police Department. It was only a matter of time before the joke took on a life of its own. That's where Buff City Soaps came up with the idea to name a soap after the fictional body of water.
DICKSON CITY, PA
Times News

Tree down in West Penn

Dairy Road in West Penn township was closed to traffic this morning when a tree fell across the roadway and on a small trailer. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block just west of the intersection with Strauss Valley Road. West Penn road crews removed the tree with chain saws.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County contractor in court

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A home builder accused of taking payments and leaving clients with nothing appeared for his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, of Nescopeck, faces charges of home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and theft by deception. At his preliminary arraignment near Harrisburg, he...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man indicted on firearms offense

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a 36-year-old man was indicted on a firearms charge in Luzerne County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Antonio Menzel Clark, of Ashley, possessed a handgun when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

3 juveniles charged as adults following fatal Scranton stabbing

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a fatal assault that happened on Wednesday afternoon. The Lackawanna County Coroner says that 18-year-old Tyler 'Nico' McKenna was brought to Geisinger Community Medical Center with fatal injuries. A GoFundMe has been organized to help McKenna's family through this difficult and...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Dallas Twp. board denies request for proposed commercial property on Irem Road

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After a deliberation last month resulting in a continuance, the Zoning Hearing Board reached a resolution at a meeting on Monday pertaining to a proposed commercial project in Dallas Township. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Tunkhannock businessman Gary Farber...
DALLAS, PA
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County. National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Owego woman sentenced for Drug Distribution

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — An Owego woman has been sentenced to up to 11 years of incarceration after her 2021 arrest in relation to the drug overdose of another woman, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Mindyn Marmillion, 38, was arrested by Sayre police for offenses that occurred on January 10, 2021. According to […]
SAYRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna State Park Pool closed for season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pool at Lackawanna State Park is closed for the 2022 season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources page. Officials say they can't find enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe and will continue to work on hiring lifeguards for next season.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Public opinion on menthol cigarette ban

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to hear from the public about what it considers a game-changer for public health. The FDA is currently taking public comment on a plan to ban menthol cigarettes. 43-year-old Jahan Baxter has been smoking menthol cigarettes since he was 16. Eyewitness News asks, […]
SCRANTON, PA

