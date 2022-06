JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers & Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on MONDAY, JULY 4TH @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in action for the Fireworks Spectacular Race Night! We have had a very nice start to the 2022 racing season and we are ready for more racing action this week! Be sure to not miss the exciting racing action and some fireworks presented by Cavendish Farms on Monday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day!

