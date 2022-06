FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Frisco has known it’s in the middle of a housing crisis, but until a recent housing report it did not know just how dire a crisis it was. The report from the town found around 20% of homes in town are licensed for short-term housing, where as 45% of homes in the town limits are considered vacant second homes. “We were obviously hoping it would be a little better than that,” Mayor of Frisco Hunter Mortensen said. “No one lives in on a permanent basis, and they are not parts of our community. That doesn’t make community...

FRISCO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO