Biden expects decision on federal gas tax holiday by end of week

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden on Monday told reporters he hoped to make a final decision about whether to support a federal gas tax holiday by the end of the week as high fuel prices continue to pose a problem.

“I hope I have a decision … by the end of the week,” Biden said from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he spent the weekend.

Biden did not rule out sending gas rebate cards to Americans, though administration officials have in recent days sounded cool to the idea.

Suspending the federal gas tax would require an act of Congress, but a public push by Biden in favor of the policy could help spur action on Capitol Hill.

An estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model released earlier this year found that suspending the federal gas tax from March to December of this year would reduce average per-capita gasoline spending by between $16 and $47 for that period.

A handful of states have already suspended their own gas taxes, including Maryland, Connecticut and New York.

The average price of gas topped $5 per gallon last week, according to statistics from AAA. Biden and his team have repeatedly sought to blame the price increases on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global markets. But the issue has provided significant fodder for Republicans, who have argued Biden has not done enough to boost supply and bring prices down.

The president has called on major oil companies to avoid price gouging, released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on major oil producers to boost supply.

Comments / 8

Dave Hudson
3d ago

what would work alot better is for that whole Biden administration needs to leave the white house, I'm surprised that the white house let them in the first place.is the white house turning against America or what?

Reply(2)
4
Kdose
3d ago

You know what will work better? Allow drilling

Reply
11
Washington Examiner

After months of promising lower gas prices, Biden gives up

With people rightly fuming at the pump over record-high gas prices, President Joe Biden recently announced his latest plan for fighting inflation, including elevated prices at the pump. But after months of failed promises that his administration’s actions would yield lower gas prices, he admitted that “we’re not going to be able to click a switch” and “bring down the cost of gasoline.”
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
