ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Huntsville mom of child with special needs competes to become Maxim Cover Girl

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOmT4_0gGPTVr600

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — When Miranda Bucy entered the competition to become a Maxim Cover Girl, she didn’t really think she had much of a shot. In fact, she still has her doubts.

But Bucy, a single, 38-year-old mother of a special needs child, is so far holding her own in the competition, currently running fourth in her group.

The Maxim contest raises funds to help to build and remodel handicap accessible homes for disabled veterans, with 25% percent of proceeds going to fund the nonprofit Homes for Wounded Warriors. Members of the public can vote for contestants once each day for free but can cast additional votes for $1 each.

‘We are in this together’: St. Stephen’s holds first church service since deadly shooting in Vestavia Hills

Bucy said she didn’t enter the competition with high expectations.

“I decided to enter on a whim,” Bucy said. “I’m a full-time single mom who never really has time to date and I think sometimes, it’s nice to do something that makes you feel pretty and desirable, even if it seems silly.”

She said it’s important for moms to explore every part of their identities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEOrW_0gGPTVr600
Miranda and her daughter (Courtest Miranda Bucy)

“I think moms sometimes forget we are still people, and it’s nice to see ourselves as something other than the person who makes the PB&Js and changes diapers and goes to bed exhausted every night,” she said.

Bucy said that if she won the competition and its $25,000 cash prize, she would set aside the money to buy the property next door to her for her daughter to use later in life. “I want her to be as independent as possible while still being nearby,” she said. “So that’s a long-term goal for me.”

She said that once she began performing well in her competition group, she began thinking about what it would mean to be a Maxim Cover Girl, not just for her, but for other moms like her.

“It’s exciting to think that I could not only represent single moms, but also single moms of special needs kids,” Bucy said. “My daughter has Down Syndrome, and while being a parent is isolating enough, it’s a whole other thing to be a special needs parent trying to do everything by yourself.”

Becoming a Maxim cover model would help show those in similar situations see that beauty isn’t monolithic, Bucy said.

“It would be nice to show those moms that they aren’t as alone as they feel they are,” she said. “And it would be nice to show all women that being a mom and having a mom body and not being 21 doesn’t mean you aren’t beautiful to someone.

You can vote for Miranda Bucy to become a Maxim Cover Girl by clicking here. The competition is in its first round, which ends June 23rd. The winner of the competition will be announced on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Related
WAFF

Sarah J voted best musician in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sarah J is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. Spending her nights and weekends playing every venue around Huntsville so it’s no surprise she was recently voted Huntsville’s Best Musician. The young singer stays booked and busy playing shows around Nashville and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy Police presence on Harborview Dr. in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently. A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities. The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Maxim#Down Syndrome#Cover Girl#Huntsville#Pb J
CBS 42

Columbiana man charged with murdering grandmother

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Columbiana man with the murder of his grandmother. According to SCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 97 in the Summerhill community on reports of a suspicious person. Shortly thereafter, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block […]
COLUMBIANA, AL
CBS 42

Inmate that escaped in stolen ambulance steals car in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon has reportedly now stolen a vehicle in Cullman. According to Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on Olive Street Thursday morning. The vehicle was […]
CULLMAN, AL
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens Third Restaurant in Alabama

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its third restaurant in Alabama in Madison. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the prestigious Town Madison Shopping Center, 100 Moon Shot Dr. just south of I-565 and Madison Blvd. off of Zierdt Rd., Madison, AL. “The Town Center Shopping Center is...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man is facing a manslaughter charge following a drowning incident involving a child on Memorial Day. According to court documents, Tony Burks, age 44, was arrested on June 20. He was released on the same day on a $30,000 bond. Police say the incident...
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Gross Out Day coming to Hartselle July 18-22

Want to catch a salamander? Race roly polies? How about finding animal tracks? Or make friendsssss with some legless reptiles? It’s science, but please don’t tell the kids! Enjoy a week of hands-on field biology sure to impress next year’s teachers. Fresh Air Family is offering its...
HARTSELLE, AL
weisradio.com

Jackson County Alabama School Superintendent, Kevin Dukes Has Died

Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County schools in northeast Alabama, has died. The school system announced his death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. No cause of death was announced by the school system. “Our Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Dukes has passed,” the school system posted on Facebook. “He was loved...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Sheriff identifies victim in Sand Mountain shooting

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Sheriff in DeKalb County has identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend. 61 year old Sammy Lee Frasier was shot Sunday in the Grove Oak community on Sand Mountain. The Sheriff is not releasing further details of the case at...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison grandfather faces manslaughter charges

Police have a man in custody after a multiple-hour stand-off Brackin Jr. was arrested for using $13,000 worth of taxpayer money for personal items. Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Madison man faces manslaughter charge in child pool death. Updated: 15 hours ago.
MADISON, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy