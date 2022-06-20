ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Salad and Go to Open First Lewisville Location

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago

The latest North Texas city to land a Salad and Go is Lewisville .

The Arizona-based healthy drive-thru chain will open a location at 1102 W Main St by early 2023 . The 860-square-foot space will be a new ground up construction and cost an estimated $300,000 to build.

Outside of its home state of Arizona, Texas has been the only new market that Salad and Go has expanded to. And they have been rapidly opening new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since early 2021.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team, Tony and Roushan Christofellis , Salad and Go is not your average drive-thru fast food restaurant. Featuring a creative menu designed by award-winning executive chef Daniel Patino , the brand offers fresh, made-to-order, health-conscious items including salads, wraps, soups and drinks for fairly low prices.

Customers are given the option to customize their salads with protein such as chicken, tofu, and shrimp. Its menu also features breakfast items including $2.99 burritos and $1 organic cold brew.

“I wanted to show people that healthy food can taste great and be good for you,” Patino has said. “I wanted to bring the drive of top-notch restaurants to people on a daily basis.”

Apart from its fast, healthy, and low-cost dining concept, the brand is also known for its charity donations. Locations donate fresh salads weekly to various organizations fighting homelessness and hunger throughout North Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWPKf_0gGPSQTg00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

Where to munch on the best onion rings in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food. There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best BBQ spots in North Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing Texas does best, it’s barbeque. From brisket to pork to chicken, there is nothing better than well-seasoned, smoked meat. Times are tough and you deserve to treat yourself after all the hard work you have been doing. So say yes to those cravings and get yourself some barbeque for lunch.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Lewisville, TX
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens 3rd DFW location

Bonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," CEO Flynn Dekker said in a company press release. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area."
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: Leon Bridges Drops Song About Texas Coffee Chain.

The 2022 Restaurant Show To be Hosted In Dallas, A New Rooftop Bar Is Opening Soon, Chicago’s Naf-Naf Grill Expands To Texas & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Salad#Fast Food Restaurant#North Texas#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
starlocalmedia.com

‘There's definitely something for everyone at Independence Fest’ in Flower Mound

Flower Mound is hosting free family fun for all to celebrate Fourth of July during the town's annual Children's Parade and Independence Fest event. As part of Flower Mound’s Fourth of July celebrations, the annual Children’s Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road and participants will ride to the Leonard and Helen Johns parking lot. It's there that free hot dogs will be provided by Summit Club of Flower Mound, along with drinks, activities for kids and live entertainment. Lineup for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
190
Followers
74
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy