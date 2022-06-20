Salad and Go to Open First Lewisville Location

The latest North Texas city to land a Salad and Go is Lewisville .

The Arizona-based healthy drive-thru chain will open a location at 1102 W Main St by early 2023 . The 860-square-foot space will be a new ground up construction and cost an estimated $300,000 to build.

Outside of its home state of Arizona, Texas has been the only new market that Salad and Go has expanded to. And they have been rapidly opening new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since early 2021.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team, Tony and Roushan Christofellis , Salad and Go is not your average drive-thru fast food restaurant. Featuring a creative menu designed by award-winning executive chef Daniel Patino , the brand offers fresh, made-to-order, health-conscious items including salads, wraps, soups and drinks for fairly low prices.

Customers are given the option to customize their salads with protein such as chicken, tofu, and shrimp. Its menu also features breakfast items including $2.99 burritos and $1 organic cold brew.

“I wanted to show people that healthy food can taste great and be good for you,” Patino has said. “I wanted to bring the drive of top-notch restaurants to people on a daily basis.”

Apart from its fast, healthy, and low-cost dining concept, the brand is also known for its charity donations. Locations donate fresh salads weekly to various organizations fighting homelessness and hunger throughout North Texas.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .