Parker County, TX

Jakes Burgers and Beer Making the Trek Out to Parker County

By Danita White
 3 days ago

An old fashioned burgers and beer brand that has been around in Texas since 1985 is expanding with new locations.

Coming to Aledo , Jakes Burgers and Beer will open at 601 N FM 1187 in the Parker County city. It is moving into an existing building of 4,382 square feet. Renovation work is expected to start in August and wrap up in September.

The new Jakes is coming to Aledo courtesy of franchise group, Mad Concepts , which also owns and operates Slim Chickens and Floyd’s 99 Barbershop locations.

Locally owned and operated, Jakes has been around since 1985 and offers award winning burgers made with locally sourced never frozen 100% beef patties that are delivered fresh to its restaurants from Fort Worth. Its buns are also baked fresh daily and delivered to its restaurants by a local bakery.

Over the years, Jakes has expanded its menu to include veggie burgers, salads, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and chicken fried steak. Sides include hand-cut French fries and tater tots, queso and chips, bone-in wings, and quesadillas. There’s also weekend brunch featuring loaded avocado toast, breakfast tacos, and Jakes famous cinnapig – a cinnamon roll topped with crumbled bacon.

Jakes also has a new location in Addison at 14920 Midway Rd . It is “opening soon,” per the brand’s website.

There are also Jakes locations in Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, and Mansfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBu6z_0gGPSOxS00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0278fF_0gGPSOxS00
Photo: Official


