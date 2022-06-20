Bacari Tabu, New Italian Spot from Dallas Favorite, Moves Closer to Opening

Bacari Tabu , a new Italian spot from beloved Dallas chef Julian Barsotti , is getting closer to opening its doors.

A recent state project filing shows that renovation work on the forthcoming bar-restaurant of 2,064 square feet will start in August. It is expected to be completed in November. The work will include new finishes, flooring, and lighting.

Coming to 4113 Lomo Alto Dr , Bacari Tabu will be next door neighbors with the chef’s popular Italian restaurant Nonna in Highland Park. It is taking over the space that was formerly home to Strictly Tabu, an iconic jazz club. When it opens, Bacari Tabu will pay homage to its predecessor by not only serving up pizza, but also jazz.

While the spot will be small (there will be seating for only 30 guests), the flavor – and bar – will be big.

“We’ll have a big bar with all sorts of amaro liqueur. And having the best Italian wine list in Texas is our goal,” Barsotti told The Dallas Morning News in 2021 .

Food-wise, pizza – baked in a wood-burning oven – will be the main feature, but there will also be Venetian-style small plates like lamb meatballs and house-made sausage.

Bacari Tabu will also have a stage for live music.

