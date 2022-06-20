ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bacari Tabu, New Italian Spot from Dallas Favorite, Moves Closer to Opening

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago

Bacari Tabu , a new Italian spot from beloved Dallas chef Julian Barsotti , is getting closer to opening its doors.

A recent state project filing shows that renovation work on the forthcoming bar-restaurant of 2,064 square feet will start in August. It is expected to be completed in November. The work will include new finishes, flooring, and lighting.

Coming to 4113 Lomo Alto Dr , Bacari Tabu will be next door neighbors with the chef’s popular Italian restaurant Nonna in Highland Park. It is taking over the space that was formerly home to Strictly Tabu, an iconic jazz club. When it opens, Bacari Tabu will pay homage to its predecessor by not only serving up pizza, but also jazz.

While the spot will be small (there will be seating for only 30 guests), the flavor – and bar – will be big.

“We’ll have a big bar with all sorts of amaro liqueur. And having the best Italian wine list in Texas is our goal,” Barsotti told The Dallas Morning News in 2021 .

Food-wise, pizza – baked in a wood-burning oven – will be the main feature, but there will also be Venetian-style small plates like lamb meatballs and house-made sausage.

Bacari Tabu will also have a stage for live music.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to munch on the best onion rings in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food. There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Highland Park, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Shhhh … Nick Badovinus has secretly opened a new Uptown Dallas restaurant with chef Stan Rodrigues on the team mix

Remember when we told you last October that Nick Badovinus was taking over the former Paul Martin’s American Grill space at 3848 Oaklawn Ave., a few blocks south of Highland Park Village? He quietly unlocked the doors this week, unveiling an updated version of his Neighborhood Services restaurant brand. They’re not ready to tell anyone yet, so we’ll do it.
ADDISON, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: Leon Bridges Drops Song About Texas Coffee Chain.

The 2022 Restaurant Show To be Hosted In Dallas, A New Rooftop Bar Is Opening Soon, Chicago’s Naf-Naf Grill Expands To Texas & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Italian Restaurant#Italian Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New Italian#Dallas Favorite#Nonna#Venetian
Kiss Country 93.7

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cravedfw

2022 Hot List Of The Best Wings in Dallas

Wings are definitely the perennial fiery bar snack that can be shared by the basket, or devoured solo for a quick meal taken with a very cold beer or a soothing pinot noir. Dallas has their share of very good examples, and much more that are flat on flavor. The latter are of the frozen and pre-sauced variety; an abomination unto mankind. However, done well the wing can be spirited, imaginative, and definitely make you yearn for more.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airport Officials Recommend Dallas Love Field Expansion

Dallas Airport officials commissioned an economic impact study that includes the suggestion of expanding Dallas Love Field Airport. The study was presented Tuesday to the Dallas City Council Transportation Committee. It comes as a surprise to Love Field neighbors who recall years of controversy about noise and traffic at the...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
190
Followers
74
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy