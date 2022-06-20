ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 person in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozdI_0gGPSAbI00
On late Sunday night, one person suffered critical injuries following a traffic collision in Hermitage. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 600 block of Dutchmans Drive [...]

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Joe D Long as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 12:15 p.m. on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Paula M Rush, from Hendersonville, as the victim who died after a multi-vehicle wreck that injured two others in Wilson County on Wednesday. As per the initial information, the fatal 4-vehicle pile-up took place just before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 and Mattehorn Drive [...]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Home Fire on Baker Road in Rutherford County - Heavy Damage

On Monday afternoon, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and the Almaville Fire Department responded to the area of Baker Road after receiving reports of a home on fire. The first crews arrived on the scene to find flames coming through the roof along with a large amount of smoke. Firefighters...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Man reported missing in the Murfreesboro area has been LOCATED

UPDATE: A man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County was later found in Sumner County. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS, "Juan Kapamas was located by Gallatin Police. He is safe." Previous to being located, police reported the 86-year-old had last been seen at 11:30 Wednesday morning at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro (June 22, 2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man injured after crashing utility vehicle in Lebanon woods

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, a man crashed his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) near the Cumberland River, pinning himself in the process. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Randy Donaldson Sr., of Lebanon, was riding his Pug UTV north on Walleye Pike around 9 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway near Coles Ferry Pike and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned, pinning Donaldson underneath.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound to face

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the jaw late Tuesday night in Madison. According to police, a man was shot outside of his home on Aideen Place in Madison around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the man drove himself to Skyline Medical Center and arrived with a gunshot wound to the jaw.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

HPD investigating early morning shooting incident

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds. Investigation led officers to a home in the 1400 block of East 18th Street, where a woman had called police to report an altercation. The man who was shot was later...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
