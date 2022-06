PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When monsoon thunderstorms collapse in the desert, it can kick up a wall of dust that turns Arizona highways into a danger zone. On a ten-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Eloy and Picacho Peak in Southern Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation is implementing a program to help drivers stay safe in one of the worst places in the state for blowing dust. There are 13 visibility detectors along with cameras, and their own radar that can detect dust storms more than 40 miles away.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO