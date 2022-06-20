ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police search for gunman seen on video threatening man holding baby

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DETROIT — Shocking video from inside a gas station in Detroit shows a man pointing a gun at a man holding a baby before backing out of the store.

Detroit police shared the video on social media in the hopes of identifying the gunman, seen in the video wearing a tan bucket hat and a white shirt.

The video, which begins outside the gas station, shows the man walking up to the business and opening the door. The video then switches to show the inside of the store, where a man with long hair is holding a baby while smoking a cigarette. The man in the tan hat reveals a gun and points it at the man holding the child. The two struggle briefly before the suspect leaves the store and the man with a baby stays inside.

Detroit police told WJBK that the video is part of an aggravated assault investigation, and that both men had walked to the gas station after an argument. Police told the station that when the father waved his arms he managed to hit the gun, which may have caused the firearm to jam.

The suspect took off after leaving the gas station, WXYZ reported.

