Ball Arena watch parties for Stanley Cup Final sold out

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

While the Avalanche are on the road, Ball Arena announced a watch party for both games. However, tickets to the watch parties are sold out .

If you’re looking for somewhere else to watch the game, there will be a watch party for the Colorado Avalanche on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria .

Organizers said capacity will be limited to the first 10,000 fans who arrive.

Avalanche focus on resetting for Game 3

Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria

  • These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final
  • There will be large video screens with full audio for the games
  • Chances to win prices
  • Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days
  • No chairs or blankets will be allowed
  • Standing room only

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.

