Fremont, MI

Fremont man charged in connection to downtown shooting

By Karie Herringa
 3 days ago
A man has been charged following a shooting in Fremont last week.

The Newaygo County prosecutor says Steven Skinner was arraigned on June 17 on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and domestic violence.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on June 16 along Main Street near Division Street in the downtown business district.

Police told FOX 17 that a man was shot in an apartment and taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known. The shooter was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

Fremont police said it was an isolated incident.

Skinner will be back in court for a probable cause conference on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Newaygo County prosecutor says a preliminary examination is tentatively set for July 7.




