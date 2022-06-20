ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-capacity ammo magazines will be banned in Washington state starting July 1

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned in Washington state.

Importing, manufacturing and distributing them will be outlawed, too.

The only magazines allowed for sale and importing will be those with a maximum capacity of 10 cartridges under a measure passed this year.

The Second Amendment Foundation and other gun rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit this month claiming the new law violates constitutional protections under the Second and Fourteenth amendments.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said he will “vigorously defend” the new law. He says all seven federal appellate courts have upheld these laws as constitutional.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

