Weekend shootings leave 5 dead, residents angry in Baltimore

By Tribune News Service
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE — After a violent weekend across Baltimore, the impacts of rampant gun violence were written across the faces of city residents: from grieving family members to concerned neighbors, all frustrated and overwhelmed by the growing death toll. At least five people were killed and nine others injured...

The Wise guy
3d ago

Being a Baltimorean I can say keep voting Democratic and you go keep things the way they are now if you vote Democratic vote for a conservative democratic they are plenty of them

