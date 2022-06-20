ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stranger Things Star Says She Doesn't Know How Her Character's Storyline Ends

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have made it clear that they have a clear roadmap to the series ending – but that doesn't mean their cast has that same view of things. Take for example Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who plays "Mad" Max Mayfield; in a new interview, Sink...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Teases Dead Character's MCU Return

As is becoming the norm with Marvel properties, Hawkeye introduced a handful of new villains to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brought to life the Tracksuit Mafia, including Fra Fee's Kazi — a character that, in the comics, goes on to become the Joker-esque Clown. Though Echo (Alaqua Cox) seemingly killed Kazi off during the events of Hawkeye, Fee wants everyone to know no Marvel character really stays dead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gargantos Had Major Connection to Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 and We All Missed It

Scarlet Witch had one major connection to Gargantos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that everyone missed. In the commentary track for the film, producer Richie Palmer revealed that the creative team used Elizabeth Olsen's eyes as a model. It's a clever bit of foreshadowing that no one has talked about until now. Wanda Maximoff was revealed as the villain of the MCU movie very early in its runtime. But, there were hints that she was the one pulling the strings of these monsters from their color schemes and how much of the early plot shows her family from WestView. With Multiverse of Madness now living on Disney+, you can expect more of these small details to see the light of day. Check out the comparison below for yourself.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade Star Wesley Snipes Reveals Surprising Origin for Iconic Catchphrase

I can do this all day. Come on, let's get nuts! Avengers Assemble. The art of constructing the perfect superhero callout has been at the forefront of Hollywood ever since the industry began to make feature films based off comic books. In 1998, Blade offered a new one that's become a viral sensation: Some motherf-ckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade 4: Wesley Snipes Wrote Two Scripts for Potential Sequel

Over the span of six years, the Blade trilogy grossed New Line Cinema just over $400 million at the global box office. Considering the films were some of the first modern R-rated comic book adaptations in a time where superhero flicks were few and far between, that's quite a sizable haul. So much so, Blade star Wesley Snipes thought at the time there would be an opportunity to continue the franchise even outside the trilogy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
ComicBook

Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Does Not Need a Season 2

After years of being a possibility, and five weeks of entertaining fans, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the books. The Disney+ series has brought to life a previously-uncharted chapter of the live-action Star Wars galaxy, chronicling the exploits of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between the events of the prequel and original trilogies of films. Even before the finale debuted, speculation began about whether or not more story could be in store, and if the series could get a second season. While that decision will reportedly be made if audiences want it to happen, the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi's season finale proved that the show does not need a second season.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have a new hope for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Disney+ series reunites the Star Wars prequel trilogy co-stars 17 years after 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, revealing Obi-Wan (McGregor) and Darth Vader's (Christensen) first meeting in a decade. Lucasfilm has billed the six-part Obi-Wan — which airs "Part VI" Wednesday, June 22 on Disney+ — as a one-off limited series, but head writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow have hinted the titular Jedi could return for a second season of adventures in the galaxy far, far away.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

That Major Star Wars Obi-Wan Cameo Actor Breaks Silence Since Return

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi series gave fans one last thrill before the end in the form of (SPOILERS) a major cameo return by Liam Neeson, as Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn. Qui-Gon was one of the first Jedi of his era to achieve the feat of transcending death as a Force ghost, and he is finally able to commune with his former padawan on the desert sands of Tatooine.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Explains Why Yoda Hasn't Appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Until the time is right, disappear we will," says Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And disappear, they have. After they fail to destroy the Sith Lords Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) retreat into exile: Yoda to the swamps of Dagobah, and Obi-Wan to the sands of Tatooine. By the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi — beginning a decade after the events of Sith — "Ben" Kenobi is the silent and solitary guardian of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), twin brother of Alderaan's Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Character Arc#The Duffer Brothers#Variety
ComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Teases Possible Yellowstone Cameo

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Brad Pitt Says He's on the Last Leg of His Movie Career

If you're wondering why it seems like Brad Pitt is taking on fewer and fewer movie roles, it's because he's getting more selective as he's getting toward the end of his career. That assessment comes straight from Brad Pitt himself, in a new lengthy profile on the actor, before his new movie Bullet Train is released in theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Director Reveals SPOILER's Deleted Death Scene

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming on Disney+. In the opening minutes of Doctor Strange 2, Earth-617's Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) dies defending multiverse-traveling teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from an interdimensional demon. On the film's audio commentary included on the digital release, director Sam Raimi revealed the gory details of a rumored alternate opening scene set in the aftermath of WandaVision. In the deleted scene, the sorcerer hunter Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) confronts Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the former Avenger turned Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear as Thor in Deadpool 3 Just to Anger Hugh Jackman

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their next big film Thor: Love and Thunder, and fan excitement is ramping up. Kevin Feige recently teased that the plans for the next saga will become clearer sooner rather than later. One of the next big films the studio has in development it, the third Deadpool film, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds and reunite him with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy. Levy is helming the third film and has teased that he'd love to work with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds so fans think we could see a Wolverine appearance. Chris Hemsworth recently discussed Deadpool 3 and made a joke that he'd appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Beloved Horror Remake Rises Through the Netflix Top 10

The start of each month is usually when most of the major acquired titles are added to various streaming services. That's why the first day of the month always sees the biggest influx of titles for streamer's like Netflix. Sometimes, however, movies from years past will make their way to a service in the middle of the month, giving subscribers a surprise when they search for something to watch. That's what happened this week when the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's IT was added to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Is Adding Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Game in July

Netflix is officially set to add the critically acclaimed 2018 video game Into the Breach to its growing catalog of video games available through its subscription on mobile devices on July 19th. It gets even better, however, as in addition to being free to Netflix subscribers, Into the Breach developer Subset Games has also announced a free Advanced Edition update releasing the same day across all platforms with new mechs, weapons, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

National Treasure TV Series Adds Former Sons of Anarchy Star

The cast of Disney's upcoming National Treasure TV series continues to grow. Led by Lisette Alexis, the upcoming National Treasure TV show on Disney+ aims to tell a new story for a new generation, taking place in the same universe as the feature films that starred Nicolas Cage. Currently in production, National Treasure has added the likes of Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas to its already impressive cast.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rock Reveals New DC League of Super Pets Posters

The Rock just revealed some new DC League of Super Pets posters. The animated film approaches and Dwayne Johnson might be its biggest driving force. Reuniting with Kevin Hart is just an added bonus. Also along for the ride are Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon and prospective Marvel star John Krasinski. Taking a break from Russian Doll is Natasha Lyone and Diego Luna joins the pet life from a galaxy far, far away. It's not uncommon for these family features to be stacked with talent. But, this cast is absolutely bananas. Check out the posters down below for yourself!
PETS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Featuring Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa Released

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser Provides a Whole Lot of New Looks

Thor: Love and Thunder is just weeks from release, and the crew at Marvel Studios is hard at work making sure as many eyes as possible are on the film when it hits theaters. Monday evening, the House of Ideas released an all-new teaser for the film, one including a handful of new looks at the film. Though they've been present in the two trailers released so far, the Guardians of the Galaxy are perhaps even more seen in the latest teaser, even getting a wide team shot of the group some may call the "Asgardians of the Galaxy."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nightmare on Elm Street: Jason Blum Claims He Could Get Robert Englund Back as Freddy Krueger

The last entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise came in 2010 as a reboot of the concept, and while longtime star of the franchise Robert Englund has often claimed he feels too old to reprise the role in the future, producer Jason Blum thinks he could make such a return happen. Despite Blum's enthusiasm, there are currently no confirmed plans for a new installment in the series, either as a sequel or a reboot, let alone any announced projects to which Blumhouse is attached. Given that Blum and his production studio were able to negotiate rights to beloved properties like Halloween and The Exorcist and bring back unlikely stars from previous entries, we can't rule out Blum's filmmaking tactics seeing Englund return to the role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Fans Are Freaking Out About "Negative, Part One"

With Season 8 of The Flash coming to an end next week, fans of The CW series knew going into tonight's "Negative, Part One" that there would be some major developments for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of the team, particularly since last week saw Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) get a second chance to be a good guy, and the other Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) got a mysterious visit from the Still Force/Deon (Christian Magby). But while the penultimate episode of the season was certain to have some twists, there were some big moments that fans didn't see coming — and they have a lot to say about it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy