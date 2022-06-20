Tuesday’s race at FanDuel Horse Racing rescheduled due to heat

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A popular Tuesday tradition at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing has been rescheduled due to the heat.

This week’s Horse Hooky has been postponed from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in an effort to keep their horses safe from the heat and humidity.

“It’s just better when the sun goes down. We have 1,100-pound equine athletes out there. We don’t want them getting heat stroke or anything crazy running in this heat,” said Alex Bodo, the race marketing manager at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing. “So it’s just a better decision all the way around to move the post time.”

They’re also taking other precautions to keep their horses safe.

“We’re definitely keeping them cool. We try to keep them back there as long as possible during race days and then we move the workout times early,” Bodo said. “So now they’re out at 6 a.m. rather than 7 or 8. So they try to get all their workouts in before the sun gets too hot.”

After the horses finish their race, they are immediately cooled back down.

“Whenever the winner comes in the winner’s circle, they’ll come there and get hosed down and any of the other horses, they’ll go down to the barn area and also get hosed down just to make sure they’re doing okay. They have plenty of water and stuff in the barns,” Bodo said.

With triple-digit heat index readings for Tuesday, this will be more comfortable for everyone involved.

“Like I said, the horses are our first priority. People obviously are right up there with them, but we definitely want to make sure that they’re running in the best conditions possible,” he said.

Bodo said they may adjust the post time again; it just depends on the forecast and how this is received. He knows Horse Hooky Tuesdays are an institution in this area but it’s better to play it safe.

You can see the FanDuel Sportsbook races from your computer, tablet, or phone. FOX 2 streams them every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. Check this page for live video of each race .

