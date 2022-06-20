ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police search for gunman seen on video threatening man holding baby

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlvRo_0gGPOQ3A00

DETROIT — Shocking video from inside a gas station in Detroit shows a man pointing a gun at a man holding a baby before backing out of the store.

Detroit police shared the video on social media in the hopes of identifying the gunman, seen in the video wearing a tan bucket hat and a white shirt.

The video, which begins outside the gas station, shows the man walking up to the business and opening the door. The video then switches to show the inside of the store, where a man with long hair is holding a baby while smoking a cigarette. The man in the tan hat reveals a gun and points it at the man holding the child. The two struggle briefly before the suspect leaves the store and the man with a baby stays inside.

Detroit police told WJBK that the video is part of an aggravated assault investigation, and that both men had walked to the gas station after an argument. Police told the station that when the father waved his arms he managed to hit the gun, which may have caused the firearm to jam.

The suspect took off after leaving the gas station, WXYZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 shot while standing in front of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were shot while standing in front of a Detroit home early Thursday. Police said someone pulled up to the home in the 19600 block of Eureka and fired at the 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

21-year-old man, 33-year-old woman shot overnight in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were shot overnight in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday (June 23) in the 19600 block of Eureka Street, according to authorities. Officials said the man and the woman were standing outside a house when a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland bank robbery suspect arrested after 2 crimes

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested in connection with Westland bank robberies. Read more Westland news here. Theodore Browning, 52, of Detroit, is accused of robbing two Chase banks. He was charged with one count of bank robbery, one count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two counts of armed bank robbery on June 13.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Long Hair#Violent Crime#Wjbk#Wxyz#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed in fire at Midtown Detroit apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday morning in a fire in Detroit's Midtown. Crews were called to an eight-story apartment building in the 100 block of Parsons around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in a fifth floor unit. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her husband,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit — A 24-year-old man is dead, another man is in critical condition and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a park on the city's east side. Police said a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition at a hospital. Two other men, ages 29 and 19, and a woman, 31, were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roseville 1-year-old dies after alleged abuse, babysitter charged

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Roseville 1-year-old boy who was hospitalized a week ago after an alleged case of severe child abuse reportedly caused by his babysitter, has died. FOX 2 learned from the family that baby Kyrie passed away just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday after he was...
ROSEVILLE, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy