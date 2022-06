5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue. The early reports showed that the child was standing with his father and grandmother on a sidewalk, ordering ice cream from the ice cream truck that was parked along the curb [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO