Bring the Spark Back with Park Ridge Medical Clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — At just a few months old, Oklahoma parents Janine and Tango were told their daughter Marina has cancer. “I feel like all the air got sucked out of the room,” Janine said. “I started to cry so I gave Marina to her father. I went to the bathroom and had a little meltdown and then I pulled myself together, washed my face went back in the room and then we just focused as much as we could on what we needed to do and what the next steps were.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO