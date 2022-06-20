Bring the Spark Back with Park Ridge Medical Clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — At just a few months old, Oklahoma parents Janine and Tango were told their daughter Marina has cancer. “I feel like all the air got sucked out of the room,” Janine said. “I started to cry so I gave Marina to her father. I went to the bathroom and had a little meltdown and then I pulled myself together, washed my face went back in the room and then we just focused as much as we could on what we needed to do and what the next steps were.”
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health leaders are celebrating a new healthcare model for Oklahomans. State health leaders announced the state will transition to a new health care model after passing two senate bills. Senate Bill 1337 prioritizes access to quality health outcomes for SoonerCare...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One of the people at the center of the controversial State Fire Marshal's report surrounding the Foggy Bottom Kitchen scandal and current member of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board Gino DeMarco has announced his resignation on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, I have several other commitments and cannot...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing a shortage of blood and products they use to store and transfer blood, like blood bags and kits. Bag and kits make it easier and more efficient to draw blood from a donor, so without them, OBI is struggling.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool, Oklahoma's power grid operator, issued a Conservative Operations Advisory on Wednesday. The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. It's being issued due to high loads and wind generation output availability. The...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Thursday creating a seven-point school safety plan based on recommendations from top law enforcement. The plan, known as Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, or Mission: S.O.S., requires law enforcement to receive the most up-to-date active shooter training, directs all schools to implement the Rave Panic Button app, and offers every teacher threat assessment training.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Current economic conditions are hitting small businesses in the Oklahoma City area. According to the ADP Research Institute, small business employment numbers across the nation fell by over 91,000 from April to May. ADP's research describes one of the many challenges facing small businesses...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma was one step away from seeing rolling blackouts in the state. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which provides energy to Oklahoma utility companies, issued a "conservative operations advisory" for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Oklahoma Gas...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In the latest escalation in the controversy over Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants at state parks, Swadley's has filed a countersuit against the State. In the lawsuit, Swadley's accuses the State of Oklahoma of a "smear campaign" and claims the state "breached its obligations" when...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Epic Charter Schools founders Ben Harris and David Chaney, along with former Chief Financial Officer Joshua Brock, were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday on several charges following a long investigation. OSBI said the investigation began in 2013 at the request...
BASSETT, Va. — A 26-year-old woman from Virginia was arrested after authorities said she shot multiple rounds at sheriff's deputies. Authorities in Bassett said Heather Hart is facing multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, as well as the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four employees of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs have asked the court to dismiss protective order petitions filed against them by Rep. Anthony Moore's spouse. OCPA, a conservative think tank, said the "motions show that the petitions fail to meet the requirements for a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Epic Charter Schools is responding to an Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation that found a number of issues persisting at the online public education option. On Tuesday afternoon, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister highlighted a number of problems related to enrollment and attendance reporting,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Swadley's is filing a countersuit against the State of Oklahoma. Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchens had a contract to operate its restaurants at several state parks, until the deal was canceled by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department on Apr. 25. The state filed a lawsuit four days later.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma primaries starts Thursday and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it on Election Day, June 28, or might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. For Tulsa County, early voting can be done...
AUSTIN, Texas — The sister of a 9-year-old girl who was killed in the Uvalde school rampage tearfully pleaded on Thursday with Texas lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation and questioned why so many security measures failed. I’m here begging for you guys to do something,” said Jazmin Cazares,...
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Supreme Court strikes down Maine's ban on using public funds for religious schools which could ease religious organizations access to taxpayer money. Fox 25 looked into what this ruling means for Oklahoma's parents and students. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says states...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement in response to President Joe Biden's proposal for a three-month federal gas tax holiday. The federal gas tax currently sits at 18.4 cents a gallon. Lawmakers on both sides are critical of the impact Americans will feel from lifting...
