Commerce, CA

Hours-long standoff ends with arrest of armed kidnapping suspect in Commerce; two hostages reported

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were engaged in a lengthy standoff with a reportedly armed suspect in Commerce Monday morning. They were first called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. the...

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
DUI Driver Arrested After Slamming Vehicle into McDonald’s

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A female driver was arrested for DUI after crashing her vehicle into a McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight. Around 12:01a.m. Thursday, June 23, Burbank Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard.
BURBANK, CA
Slain El Monte police officer posthumously promoted to sergeant

EL MONTE, Calif. - One of the El Monte police officers killed in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect last week is receiving a posthumous promotion. Corporal Michael Paredes was promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant, the police department announced. In a statement, officials said...
EL MONTE, CA
Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home

A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning. SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's The post Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle last night in Santa Ana

On 06/21/2022, at 11:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a male down in traffic lanes in the area of 2600 S. Bristol Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department along with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene where the pedestrian was declared deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA

