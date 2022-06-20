Domestic dispute in North County turns deadly

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing Sunday morning. Police say Bobby Ray Davis went missing around Musick and Gravois in South County at 8 a.m. He has a traumatic brain injury and other medical conditions. He recently relocated with his family and is unfamiliar with the area. Davis is 5′5″, 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat, gray t-shirt and black pants. Police said he has been known to frequent the Kingshighway area.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and seriously injured another child in East St. Louis. Troy L. Cooper, 34, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Troy L. Cooper of Cahokia Heights was charged Friday after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in East St. Louis Sunday. Cooper, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police allege Cooper fired shots at a passing vehicle around 15th and Broadway and fatally shot the 3-year-old boy and also struck an 11-year-old boy. The 11-year-old survived the shooting.
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced two St. Louis area men Thursday who were convicted of helping violent drug traffickers during prosecution. Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in federal prison while Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in federal prison. Investigators say both tried to help drug traffickers avoid lengthy prison terms.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man convicted of killing a 94-year-old woman, whom he provided care for, was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Back in May, a jury found 58-year-old Tommie Coffer Jr. guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2017 death of Geneva Richardson.
EAST ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia Heights man has been charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child who was struck by gunfire last weekend along with an 11-year-old in a drive-by shooting, police said. Troy L. Cooper, 34, was charged in...
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Fire burns East St. Louis home. Thieves steal ‘Door Dash’ driver’s car during delivery. Man charged after White Castle employee shot during …. Inmates attack St. Louis corrections officer with …. Friday Forecast. Missouri wants woman to repay $8,000 in pandemic …. St. Louis church members speak...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in North City. Police received a call around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of N. 15th St. Reports say two men were allegedly being followed by a red sedan while coming back from a nightclub downtown.
Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man connected to a bank robbery at First Community Credit Union on Tesson Ferry Road Thursday. The robbery happened around 12:20 p.m. The man was last seen on foot wearing a long-sleeve...
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Thursday sentenced two men who helped violent drug traffickers try to avoid prosecution to lengthy prison terms. Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in prison and Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months.
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Missouri semi-truck driver has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County. Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest Friday. “Hometown Security Team (HST) with another gun seized,” MSP wrote. “Further investigation after a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County for semi-truck...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man stole about $87,000 during two robberies at St. Louis County banks in May, police said. Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Walter Hopson, of Florissant, Tuesday with robbery and stealing from a financial institution. He is being held on a $100.000 bond. On May 7,...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday morning for a 26-year-old woman. Authorities said Natalie Vivian left the Crestwood Health Care Center located at 11400 Mehl Avenue in Florissant Wednesday at 8:57 a.m. in a white Ford transit van owned by a day program called Places for People. She is […]
A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
Comments / 0