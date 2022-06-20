Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southeastern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Lake County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Brookings County in east central South Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 8 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nunda around 605 PM CDT. Sinai around 615 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO