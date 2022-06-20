ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s unemployment remained unchanged in May

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjN9g_0gGPMIJ000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest data from the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says that the rate of unemployment in the Commonwealth was the same in May as it was in April.

According to the data , Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed at 3.0% in May, the same as in April and 1.1% lower than it was this time last year. The number of employed Virginians increased by 17,175 to 4,347,177 and the number of unemployed Virginians fell by 959 to 128,841.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains below the national average, which is currently 3.6%.

Employment rose in six of the Commonwealth’s 11 major industry sectors, the largest of which being government with an increase of 5,400 jobs.

The region with the most new jobs was northern Virginia with 1,800 jobs, followed by the Roanoke area with 1,100 and the Harrisonburg area with 800.

The VEC estimates that, in the last year, Virginia has seen an increase in jobs of about 125,000, an increase of 3.2%.

