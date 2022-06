Kwiltz 4 Kidz is a group pf quilters in Boothbay whose mission is to create comfort quilts for children and adults facing a difficult time. The quilts we make are given to people going through treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses, have suffered the loss of a loved one, experienced a fire or other major challenges in life. We also support local nursing home residents with seasonal gifts and patriotic quilts for the veteran residents at St. Andrews Village. This year the group showed their appreciation for essential workers at St. Andrews by providing handmade coasters to the staff. Other organizations we regularly support with the gift of quilts are New Hope for Women, Healthy Kids and Wrap-a-Smile. The group was established by Karen Keyes who was taught to quilt by her mother, a master quilter, and Sue Burge in 2008. The groups switched from hand sewing to machine sewing in 2011 in order to increase the number of quilts made to meet the growing need.

