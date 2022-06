HARNETT COUNTY – Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Thursday the arrest of a Harnett County woman in connection with the fentanyl overdose deaths of two men. On Tuesday at 6:46pm, deputies responded to a report of two men overdosing at 33 Patstown Road, Holly Springs. Shortly after the arrival of deputies and EMS personnel the two men were pronounced deceased. The deceased were identified as John Arthur Diaz, age 54, and Steven Roy Wilson, age 50, both of Patstown Road.

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO