Hamlin County, SD

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Hamlin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS MAY AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Strong to severe thunderstorms may affect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this evening, roughly from 5 pm through 10 pm. The storms will be capable of erratic and gusty winds of 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, frequent cloud- to- ground lightning, and locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Campers should take extra precautions in order to secure campsites and make a plan in case of severe weather. Check campsites for possible hazards, including standing dead trees or limbs, as well as low spots where water can pool. Move tents away from creeks and rivers in case of flash flooding. Prepare to protect yourself from large hail using sleeping bags or other padded items. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for updates and possible warnings.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 396 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

