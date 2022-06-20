ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Police Arrest Suspect to Inglewood Area

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man reportedly wanted in a homicide investigation was taken into custody Monday after police chased his vehicle...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

Robbery Suspect Grachik Melkonyan Arrested

HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Robbery Detectives and Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force identified and arrested a robbery suspect in the Hollywood region of Los Angeles. The LAPD reported on May 8, around 5:40 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Grachik Melkonyan, 30,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man in His 20s Killed in Hollywood Shooting

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Hollywood Wednesday evening after getting into a dispute with another man. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at around 7 p.m. to Selma and Argyle avenues south of the W Hollywood hotel where they learned a man had been shot after arguing with a suspect, an LAPD spokesman said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster

A man who was fatally shot during an argument in front of a Lancaster liquor was identified Thursday, and the investigation was continuing into the killing. The crime was reported about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block West Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Inglewood Area
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Hate-Motivated Attack at NoHo Drive Thru in Custody

A Sylmar man accused of rear-ending a Filipino family at a North Hollywood drive-thru — then uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting the victims — was in custody Wednesday after missing an earlier court hearing, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Stealing ATV at Gunpoint in Perris

A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a Perris resident’s all-terrain vehicle at gunpoint was behind bars Thursday. Saul Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Garcia is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Funeral Set for LAPD Officer Killed in Training Accident

Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mynewsla.com

Deputy: Man Charged in Nipsey Hussle Killing Surrendered Without Incident

The man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store surrendered without incident to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Bellflower two days after the shooting, a prosecution witness testified Wednesday. Deputy Ryan Sauls told the downtown Los Angeles jury that he went to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Passenger With Autism Reported Missing After U-Haul Stolen in Anaheim

A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim Wednesday. Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street’s intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with James Blackwood inside, according to the department’s Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale man killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 30-year-old man from Palmdale was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son, on Father’s Day, in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his seven-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Probation Officer Convicted of Stealing On the Job

An Orange County probation officer was convicted Thursday in connection with stealing money while helping authorities carrying out search warrants. Juan Manuel Rodriguez was assigned to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department tactical team when he was accused of the thefts in August of 2017. While serving a search warrant...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy