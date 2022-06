WEST BEND — Multiple power outages have been reported in West Bend by We Energies today. According to their website, there are 900 customers without power north of East Washington Street/Highway 33 since 8 a.m., less than five customers without power near the intersection of West Decorah Road and Eastern Avenue since 8:23 a.m. and another outage between Lincoln Drive East and Sunset Drive near Terrace Drive has left under five people without power.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO