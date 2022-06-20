Missouri Republican posts ad of military-style armed raid on moderate politicians, sells RINO 'hunting permit' for $25
A campaign ad from Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens depicts...www.businessinsider.com
These people realize that their bigoted grip on the United States has been loosening for years. They understand that their numbers are dwindling. They understand that their only way to maintain control is at the end of a "long gun" and through the use of violence.They mistakenly believe that because we accept ALL of our fellow Americans as having the rights and privileges guaranteed under the Constitution that we are weak. They don't understand that those who have the most love in their hearts are the fiercest warriors.
Consider this then. No one is eligible for a military security clearance for behavior called womanizing which Trump did even before ever being elected. The proof is seen in the fact that Trumps insurrection attempt which again the whole world witnessed contained no military support of any kind. No self respecting dictator would have any trouble with this or success. See it yet? Understand yet? These folks are so far beyond civil behavior that is hard to imagine.
In my opinion that's a domestic terrorist threat. What is wrong with these people!
