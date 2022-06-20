ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox call up top prospect Jeter Downs

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Jeter Downs is headed to the show. Ashley Green/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

A 2017 first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds, Downs was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with Homer Bailey and Josiah Gray in December 2018 in a blockbuster that landed the Reds former All-Stars Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp, as well as Kyle Farmer. Downs moved from the Dodgers to the Red Sox in another monster deal in February 2020, a trade that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles.

While Downs was the third-best prospect in the Dodgers' system at the time of the deal, he has struggled in Boston's farm system. The Colombian infielder — who ironically is named after Derek Jeter of the bitter-rival New York Yankees — missed out on a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downs was still heavily regarded as a top-100 prospect in baseball entering 2021, but his stock has tumbled since then. While he's posted 25 home runs and 29 stolen bases over 152 career Triple-A games, his slash line has left a lot to be desired.

Then in February 2020, the 23-year-old was traded to Boston in another monster move that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
