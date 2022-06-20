ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Baptist University basketball star Darius Lee killed while filming rap video in shooting that hurt eight others

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A COLLEGE basketball star died after gunfire erupted while filming a rap video in Harlem.

The slain victim has been identified as Houston Baptist University basketball star Darius Lee, 21, the team's head coach Ron Cottrell announced on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWcBA_0gGPJJIM00
Houston Baptist University basketball star Darius Lee was shot and killed while filming a rap video in East Harlem on Monday Credit: Instagram/@st_rays_athletics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbOcS_0gGPJJIM00
Eight others were injured in the mass shooting Credit: ABC7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2StC_0gGPJJIM00
Six men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hyidq_0gGPJJIM00
Police recovered a gun at the scene Credit: AP

"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family," Cottrell said.

"We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team.

"The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus... we know that as fact. And we will see him again someday."

The tragic scene unfolded at 12.40am on Monday at a park in East Harlem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B10ki_0gGPJJIM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lo2Yv_0gGPJJIM00

Lee, a Harlem native, and eight others were shot after a fight broke out while filming a rap video at a park where they were enjoying a Father's Day BBQ.

When NYPD officials arrived on the scene, they discovered five people with gunshot wounds on a footpath along the FDR highway.

Four other victims were also taken to the hospital.

In all, seven men and two women were injured during the early morning incident.

Lee was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The other eight victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said.

“It’s Father’s Day weekend. It’s a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families, but we’re here to provide an update to New Yorkers about multiple people shot early this morning,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a Monday morning press conference.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

St. Raymond High School for Boys, where Lee graduated in 2019, also confirmed the grim news of his “senseless passing".

“Aside from being a tremendous basketball star, he was a phenomenal human being, and a young man living such a positive life, succeeding in school, on the court, and in life,” the Bronx school said on Instagram on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSrcB_0gGPJJIM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYMHl_0gGPJJIM00

“These senseless acts of violence need to stop…such a tragedy.”

Police have said that no arrests have been made.

Comments / 46

Tony Thomas
2d ago

To all you racist folks who seem to find something amusing, he was somebody's son. So if the same happens to one of your loved ones be sure to keep that same energy and then tell me how you feel....what a shame

Reply(8)
10
frakinfannie
3d ago

Basketball player and rapper, teaching these kids well America. Laziest country of them all

Reply(2)
8
