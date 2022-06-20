ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul’s coach says boxing ‘saved his life’ and that ‘having fun and partying’ would have been self-destructive

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BOXING has been credited for saving Jake Paul's life - after "having fun and partying" left him heading in the wrong direction.

The American, 25, has been open about his struggles handling the fame he earned as a social media sensation.

Boxing has saved Jake Paul's life after he was heading in the wrong direction 'having fun and partying' Credit: Instagram / @jakepaul

But his decision to leave behind the celebrity scene in Los Angeles for a career in boxing has helped turn Paul's life around.

One of his coaches, Danny Smith, told Vegas Insider: “He told me that boxing really, truly saved his life from the life that he was living prior to boxing.

“The entertainment lifestyle of having fun and partying, stuff like that could be self-destructive to a guy like Jake.

"Jake’s going to make boxing a career for himself instead because it pays very, very well.

"And it's something that gives him the freedom to release whatever frustration and anger from his past that maybe he doesn't discuss.

"Boxing is his outlet, and it has served him really, really well with that."

Paul made his professional debut in January 2020, beating online rival 'AnEsonGib' in one round.

Just 11 months on he brutally knocked out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 38, in two rounds.

Paul had a breakthrough year in 2021 as he KO'd retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, the first pro fighter on his record.

He then beat ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 40, on points in August and then won their rematch by KO four months later.

Paul was due to fight Tommy Fury, 23, instead but the ex-Love Islander pulled out with a broken rib.

Smith has since said a deal to reschedule their celebrity grudge match is "90 per cent done" as he hailed Paul's improvement.

The trainer added: “The media and a lot of fighters don't know how well he's progressing, and they really don't know how serious he is.

"And they're going to be underestimating him when they get in there until they feel his presence, his strength, his power, his speed.

"We've noticed that with a lot of sparring partners because they get in there and they're like, 'Wow, it's a life-or-death situation in there with him and he's better than we thought the world is going to see that.'

“The most important thing that I'm working on is his defence, his understanding of the selection of punches that you can throw and that same selection of punches that can come back."

Jake Paul training for his boxing return on August 6 Credit: Instagram / @jakepaul
Jake Paul training with coach Danny Smith Credit: Instagram @jakepaul

