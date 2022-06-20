ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uvalde to receive helping hand from Montgomery County fundraiser

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County leaders are coming together to host an event with nonprofit...

Lost Records Uncovered By Newton Gresham Library

Lost items always have a way of turning up when we least expect them to. At least this was the case for a set of death records belonging to Montgomery County that had been missing for over 40 years before surfacing again at Sam Houston State University’s Newton Gresham Library (NGL).
SENDING LOVE TO UVALDE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY BENEFIT IN WILLIS A HUGE SUCCESS

Back when the school shooting happened in Uvalde Joe Haliti with Joe’s Italian in Conroe contacted Montgomery County’s Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle, who is also Precinct 106 Chairman and asked if he could come down and cook for the first responders and investigators. Joe has been cooking for the community after disasters, during the pandemic, and at special events in Montgomery County at no charge. He has cooked thousands of meals for hospital staff during the pandemic again at no charge. So this was nothing new to him. However, Dolittle thought things were a bit crazy at the time. However, Ranger Dolittle suggested doing something in Montgomery County for the victims of Uvalde. As usual, Joe’s gears began to turn and within days plans were being made for an event in Montgomery County. Items were donated for an auction, Joe cooked up meals and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker secured the North Montgomery County Community Center. Over 150 people attended the event, several tables had sponsors, Jay Dreibelbis & Woodforest Bank, Brent Franklin & Rise Petroleum, Danny Buckalew with Buckalew Chevrolet, also T.J. Knox, Steve Guinn, Morris Monroe, Paul Mason, Gary Richardson Tim Seay, and many others. Haliti and Doolittle sought out Love Heals You, a 503c3 that provides mental health services to those in need. With the funds raised at tonight’s event, Love Heals Youth Counselors will travel to Uvalde to assist with the transition into the 2022-2023 academic school year and deliver Therapeutic Toolkits for each classroom. The tools will be donated to the schools in an effort to address the grief, fear, and anxiety. The counselors will offer assistance to the schools with addressing the PTSD the community will experience. Several thousand dollars were raised.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Five June commercial projects filed in Montgomery County

Several new businesses and projects are coming to Montgomery County. The following projects have been filed since May 1 through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Popeyes in The Woodlands Mall. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Timeline: July 25-Oct. 17. Registered…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend County family sues Texas Children’s Hospital

A Fort Bend County family is suing one of the region’s hospitals, asserting doctors accidentally performed a vasectomy on their 4-year-old son. Attorneys for Sugar Land couple Josh and Krystal Brod filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court against Texas Children’s Hospital and a doctor there, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages on behalf of a minor child, according to court filings.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County’s Fourth of July celebrations kick off Sunday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mims Baptist Church in Conroe will get an early start on celebrating the Fourth of July this Sunday. The church hosts its annual “Celebrate America” event with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. and then activities in the church parking lot starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks will cap the day-long celebration.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22. Need food? Montgomery County Food Bank distributes food to over 70 partners across Montgomery county that are ready to serve you!. To find the food pantry nearest you, visit our website at mcfoodbank.org/find- a-food-pantry-partne r-agencies-conroe-tx . This week’s Mobile Markets (drive-thru pantries)…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Harris County faced with high maternal mortality rates in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Barriers to accessing and paying for health care have led to higher rates of maternal mortality in Texas than other parts of the U.S., experts said, with Black women and women older than age 35 facing the highest risks. Dr. Manda Hall is the associate commissioner…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
5 events to visit in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, June 24-26

Here are five events in the Conroe and Montgomery area June 24-26. June 24: Watch a movie in the park. The city of Conroe hosts family movie nights. An outdoor screening of “Sing 2” will be featured. Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Cash-only concessions will be available. Movies begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Free (admission). Heritage Place, 500 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org.
CONROE, TX
MCHD Receives American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS

MCHD Receives American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award. Montgomery County Hospital District is proud to announce we received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS GOLD PLUS achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY NOT CURRENTLY UNDER BURN BAN HOWEVER 144 TEXAS COUNTIES ARE

Since Friday, Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 19 wildfires that burned approximately 589 acres. A stagnant pattern of hot and dry conditions will progressively reduce moisture in vegetation through the middle of next we…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-not-currently-under-burn-ban-however-144-texas-counties-are/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
City of Cleveland: Train depot project stalled, but will soon be back on track

Two years after buying the historic Santa Fe Railroad Depot, the City of Cleveland is still working on plans to move the structure from a Manthey Street property to a lot adjacent to the Cleveland Civic Center and across from Stancil Park. The stalled depot project was discussed at the Cleveland City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 21, by the owner of the Manthey Street project and the former depot owner, Robert Howell.
CLEVELAND, TX
60 neglected animals rescued from Cleveland property overrun by feces, garbage

CLEVELAND — Sixty neglected animals were rescued from a property in Cleveland that officials said was overrun by feces, roaches and trash. The Houston SPCA said 28 of the animals were cats and two were kittens that were found living inside a camper filled with urine and feces. An infrared thermometer showed the internal temperature of the camper was 100 degrees at the time the cats and kittens were found.
CLEVELAND, TX

