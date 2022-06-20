ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free canoeing and kayaking class in Chillicothe

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free class in canoeing and kayaking from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 7, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe. This class is...

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
Chillicothe, MO
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Missouri State
Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri State Treasurer announces MOScholars applications now being accepted

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick provided an update on MOScholars, the state’s K-12 scholarship program. Applications for MOScholars scholarships are now being accepted. To begin the application process, parents or guardians should contact an Educational Assistance Organization (EAO) partnered with the school they would like their child to attend. EAOs will prescreen student applicants to determine eligibility. Once prescreening is complete, the EAO will refer the applicant to the MOScholars online application portal.
MISSOURI STATE
Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Audio: Black Silo Winery to host “Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest

A Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned doubleheader barbecue contest will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton to benefit the Black Silo Foundation. “Swine in the Vine” will include masters and backyard contests on July 8, 9, and 10th. Cook’s meetings will be held on July 9th...
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Paula Suzanne Miller

Paula Suzanne Miller, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Paula was born the daughter of Paul Maston and Mildred Lavonne (Dockery) Henderson on September 7, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to David Miller on August 26, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as an activity director for Fountains Corp, Indiana Hills, and John Knox Village. Paula was a member of the Adams Association of Activity Directors and served as past president of the National Association of Activity Professionals. She was an avid crafter, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and making flower arrangements. Paula loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planning themed parties, taking nursing home residents out on excursions, and traveling with her husband, David.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or are working at the polls on Election Day can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. If you’re mailing in your ballot, Missouri law requires that applications for absentee ballots be received by Five P-M on the second Wednesday prior to Election Day. The deadline for absentee voting IN PERSON is Five P-M the day before the election.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Mercer County Fair scheduled to run July 13th through July 17th

The Mercer County Fair schedule has been released. The event will be at the fairgrounds in Princeton from July 13th through 17th. That Wednesday will include a 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging from 5 to 6 p.m. Fair royalty will be announced at 6 p.m. and the Pet Show will start at 6:30 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Missouri pilots program to reimburse doulas for their services

COLUMBIA – Healthy Blue Missouri, a Medicaid program that Missouri Care Inc. offers, is reimbursing doulas for their services through its Doula Pilot Program. According to the Healthy Blue website, a doula is a nonclinical, certified professional who provides physical, emotional and informational support to mothers before, during and after childbirth.
MISSOURI STATE
This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
MISSOURI STATE

