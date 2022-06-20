Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free canoeing and kayaking class in Chillicothe

(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or are working at the polls on Election Day can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. If you’re mailing in your ballot, Missouri law requires that applications for absentee ballots be received by Five P-M on the second Wednesday prior to Election Day. The deadline for absentee voting IN PERSON is Five P-M the day before the election.

