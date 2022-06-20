ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Francis Alvarado Arrested For Catalytic Converter Theft

By Donald
Canyon News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA—On Friday, June 17, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 900 block of 4th Street to investigate a theft. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that the Reporting Party...

www.canyon-news.com

Canyon News

Police Searching For Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting

HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A male victim was shot and killed in his car at Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue near the W Hotel and Equinox Gym on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Citizen reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a male suspect who was last seen riding in the backseat of a white Mercedes-Benz with the license plate 8SZD480.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man wanted in connection to alleged identity theft case

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to have used a stolen credit card at a number of local retail stores, amounting to hundreds of dollars’ worth of theft, according to officials. “The suspect used the victim’s stolen...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Robbery Suspect Grachik Melkonyan Arrested

HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Robbery Detectives and Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force identified and arrested a robbery suspect in the Hollywood region of Los Angeles. The LAPD reported on May 8, around 5:40 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Grachik Melkonyan, 30,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jada Taylor Gipson Killed in Crash on Wrightcrest Drive [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westobserver.com

2 people fatally shot at Oxnard transportation center

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning that left a 34-year-old woman and 55-year-old man dead at the Oxnard transportation center. Police were called to the transit center at 201 E. 4th St. at 6:30 a.m. following reports of two people who were unresponsive and...
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation at Commerce hotel

COMMERCE, Calif. - An armed suspect has been taken into custody following a barricade situation at a hotel in Commerce, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Travel Lodge Hotel near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Slauson Avenue. The incident prompted a large response from LASD deputies and a SWAT unit.
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA

