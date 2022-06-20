ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Resident Injured During Santa Monica Apartment Fire

By Staff
Canyon News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA—On Thursday, June 16, at 9:07 p.m. the Santa Monica Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a fire in an apartment building on the 2300 block of Kansas Avenue in the Pico Neighborhood. Captain Patrick...

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

GALLERY: Late Night Accident makes New Drive Thru at McDonald’s

Burbank Police and Fire Department received calls at 12:44 am of a major accident on San Fernando Blvd with a car into the front of McDonald’s Restaurant. The Fire Department dispatched a Full Physical response with a Truck Company, 2 Engine Companies, a rescue ambulance, and a Battalion Chief.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Kansas State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Monica, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. - Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon. The fire was stopped at 25 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway. Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead after single-car collision with tree on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of I-710 Freeway in Long Beach Thursday morning. The single-vehicle collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Wardlow Road. Authorities pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.California Highway Patrol officers were not sure what led up to the crash, but as a result, they issued a Sigalert for the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in the area as they investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened as of 7:00 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)

Woman arrested after her vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in Burbank (Burbank, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into McDonald’s in the city of Burbank just after midnight while officers arrested the female driver for DUI. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1100 block of San Fernando Boulevard at about 12:01 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Smfd#Canyon News#Smpd
Canyon News

Police Searching For Suspect Involved In Fatal Shooting

HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A male victim was shot and killed in his car at Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue near the W Hotel and Equinox Gym on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Citizen reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a male suspect who was last seen riding in the backseat of a white Mercedes-Benz with the license plate 8SZD480.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jada Taylor Gipson Killed in Crash on Wrightcrest Drive [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Injured in Traffic Crash on Colorado Boulevard [Pasadena, CA]

PASADENA, CA (June 21, 2022) – A traffic crash on Colorado Boulevard left one police officer injured Friday afternoon, according to officials. According to the city spokesperson, the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Colorado Boulevard and Oak Avenue. In addition, news footage showed a police motorcycle that collided...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs

A three-vehicle crash on the I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs left one person dead early Wednesday morning. The collision was first reported just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Carmenita Road. One of the vehicles overturned at some point during the crash, landing on its roof. At least one of the vehicles involved was a semi truck. Investigators reported that one person, a man in his 40s, was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed for several hours as California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert in the area, though all were reopened as of 7 a.m. 
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy