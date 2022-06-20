ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surrogate Turkey Families Being Sought on Cape Cod

By Nancy Hall
 3 days ago
Turkey poults have been hatching for several weeks now in Massachusetts and sadly many newborns are without their parents. Now one local wildlife rehabilitation center is looking for adoptive turkey families out on the Cape. This is actually the second shout-out for wild turkeys with babies that Wild Care...

