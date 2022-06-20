Surrogate Turkey Families Being Sought on Cape Cod

A striking and unusual species has come a knocking on Cape Cod this month, a bird we rarely see. Adults of this mystery species have been seen in Provincetown last month and Falmouth last week. Another has seemingly settled in for the summer over at Nickerson State Park in Brewster. When I say the name, I guarantee that a lot of you will say “Come on, I see those all the time!” But I’m, in fact, talking about the rarest woodpecker in the region, the Red-headed Woodpecker. If you are confused, then you are likely thinking of the fairly common Red-bellied Woodpecker, which also has a red head, and not much of a red belly, if we’re being honest. So it’s ok, I’m not mad at you – my mom used to confuse them, too. You’re just another victim of terribly named birds.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO