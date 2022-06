Jesica Hagstrom and Jarrod Fernstrom were married on May 21 at The Gibson House. The bride is the daughter of Mike and Trisha Hagstrom. She graduated from W.F. West High School and Centralia College. She is employed at the Washington State Health Care Authority. The groom is the son of John (JD) and Gina Fernstrom. The groom is a graduate of W.F. West High School. He is employed at Papé Inc. and Fire District 6. The bride and groom celebrated their day with matron of honor Angela Hoffmann; bridesmaids Kindra Foley, Leanna Hanshaw, Kelli Wolden and Megan Hofkamp; flower girls Jemma Hoffmann and Maci Hanshaw; ringbearer Logan Hanshaw; best man Matt Foley; and groomsmen Josh Hanshaw, Ryan Gleason, Wade Hagstrom and Jonathan Hoffmann. Following the wedding, the bride and groom went on a honeymoon to Cascade Locks.

