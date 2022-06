COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating after a shooting claimed the life of a 37-year-old man last week. A little before 5:30 p.m. on June 15, officers say they were dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension for a report of a man with gunshot wounds who drove himself to Prisma Health Richland. Authorities say the man was shot in the lower body. Officials say life saving efforts were made, bu the man was pronounced deceased.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO