ABC Supply Stadium will be the host venue for the 2022 Beloit 4th of July Celebration. The ballpark’s main tenant, the Beloit Sky Carp, announces the lineup of activities for the event. The stadium’s gates will open at 3 P.M. for the free event, with the movie “National Treasure” playing on the scoreboard starting at four. Inflatables and bounce houses will be around for the kids prior to the concert performance of the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra. The festivities will conclude with the annual fireworks display estimated to start at 9 P.M. A full description of the day’s activities and more information on the event can be found at skycarp.com. It’s the second year in a row the team has hosted the city’s celebration.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO