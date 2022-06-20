ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Sunny and dry today

By Hannah Rahner
wbtw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Walking out the door this morning you were woken up with some cold air. Temperatures were well below normal and even broke some records. Low temperatures records were surpassed in Florence and North Myrtle Beach both were beaten by a degree. Florence bottomed out at 57 degrees...

www.wbtw.com

wbtw.com

Scattered storms this evening

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Beautiful start to the day and temperatures will max out a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday, but overall still hot and humid. The Pee Dee will top out in the mid-90s and the beaches will hit the low-90s by mid-afternoon. The first half of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand. Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The annual event features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Diver Recovers Honeymooner’s Heirloom Wedding Band

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness each Wednesday. Donnie Constransitch is a diver who uses his time, equipment and skills to help find things that end up lost in the water. Most recently newlyweds Molly and John Poley were here at the beach enjoying their honeymoon when John dropped his wedding band into the water at Broadway at the Beach. The ring was an heirloom. After 2 searches, the couple gave up hope of recovering it. Donnie didn’t though. He went back for another go….. and found it. Third time’s a charm. The conditions were more difficult because of more than usual metal debris in the water. You can see more of Donnie’s adventures on his Facebook, Water Dingo Diving.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Best Places for Hush Puppies in the Grand Strand

Hush puppies are a way of life for locals and visitors right here in the south, and everyone seems to have their favorite spot for these fried delicacies. These fried fritters are typically made with a cornmeal-based batter and fried until golden so that they’re crispy on the outside but chewy on the inside. Each basket comes out to your table hot off the fryer and often served with a variety of honey butters, regular butter and sometimes even jams. Whether you prefer the giant savory kind or the lightly fried bite-sized pieces, we’ve got them all. Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the great restaurants around Myrtle Beach that dish out the best hush puppies along the Grand Strand!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Hotels and Motels to Avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She hails from South Carolina. Have you been searching for an affordable hotel or motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? You're not alone. The price of lodging in Myrtle Beach can be unbelievable, especially in the summertime. That can lead you to look for the best deals possible. However, as a Myrtle Beach local, I can honestly tell that you get what you pay for.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Hangout just opened at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Hangout in Myrtle Beach is way more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience. Having just officially opened last week at Broadway at the Beach, you’ll find everything from great food and drinks to an indoor slide, dancing at the tables, the largest outdoor music venue in Myrtle Beach, and so much more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Liquid Compost Alleviates Patchy Grass, Eliminates Pests

Turf health is a major concern for most homeowners. With the help of soil aeration and liquid compost, residents can keep their lawns healthy and pest free. Many Myrtle Beach area yards have soil consisting of nutrient depleted sand and sandy loam. Local expert Todd Stephenson told MyrtleBeachSC News, “We...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: Woman last seen 2 weeks ago found

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman missing for two weeks has been found, Horry County police said. HCPD did not release any additional information about Charli Tiffany Nichole Murphy, 33, who they said was known to often be in the Conway area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Russell’s Seafood Grill & Raw Bar

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A second-story fish joint in Murrells Inlet has ground-level prices with a top story taste. “We’re really fortunate to live in a little slice of paradise that’s such a small community,” says Andy Shaw, owner of Russell’s Seafood Grill. “Murrells Inlet’s our style. We like it laid back and kind […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said. Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander […]
LAURINBURG, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

