ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Minor struck by gunfire while riding in car in Old Town

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUbUn_0gGPDClB00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A minor was struck by gunfire in Old Town while riding in a car Sunday morning, authorities said.

Portland police received a report of shots fired near NW 2nd and Davis Street.

Washington County deputy home from rehab after TV Hwy crash

Once there, officers learned someone had been shot and driven to a nearby hospital. PPB said the victim and others in the car told an officer at the hospital they did not know the suspect or why he shot at them.

PPB said the minor’s injuries were not serious, and no one else in the car was hurt.

Prior to this shooting, authorities said they received two other reports of shots fired in the area.

No arrests have yet been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Portland police looking for driver who left drugs in vehicle after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash and left behind drugs in their vehicle Thursday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge. Police said one driver was injured, but did not say how bad their injuries were.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police officer, motorcyclist collide in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer and a motorcyclist collided at a Southeast Portland intersection Tuesday evening, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release. The collision happened at the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. as the officer...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Vancouver homeowner arrested after shooting alleged car prowler

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a homeowner accused of shooting a man he said was breaking into his car. The incident happened on the corner of Northeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 1st Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a man was found breaking into someone's car when the car owner shot him multiple times.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Woman injured after semi hits her car on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Joyl Sartin is recovering after a semi-truck hit her car while she was driving on I-5 near Woodland, WA. “It’s put me out of work and my kids, they’re without their mom right now and I’m going to be hospitalized for who knows how long. My life is completely changed in one day,” she said.
WOODLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Nexstar Media Inc
theportlandmedium.com

Road Rage Leaves Father Dead, Man Sentenced To Prison

A road rage incident that lasted only 20 seconds left a young Portland father dead. The suspect was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Bullets flying through the streets from one man caused the death of the 29-year-old father of two. Prosecutors were successful in their case against Donald A. Beckwith, 31, who was sentenced on Friday after admitting to the shooting that took place two years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
kptv.com

Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie traffic stop identified

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday the Clackamas County district attorney identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend as Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, Oregon. According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over Clark for...
MILWAUKIE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Neighbor brandishes machete over barking dog

The Tigard Police Department reports on calls for service from May 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 22 A theft in progress was reported from a store in the 11700 block of Southwest Pacific Highway, where a shoplifter took several pieces of merchandise. Officers located the suspect nearby, recovered all the merchandise, and took the man to jail. A woman reported being punched by a...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver fire saves man after jumping from I-5 bridge

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man was rescued from the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon after jumping from the I-5 bridge, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Officials said 911 calls began around 3:45 p.m. regarding a man who had jumped from the mid-span of the bridge. Callers were on shore near the former Red Lion Quay with eyes on the man. They were then able to provide directions to responding units through the dispatcher.
VANCOUVER, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Drunk Driver Hits 12 Cars, Endangers Families

Last month a drunk driver placed families in extreme danger. One Oregon City resident described the ordeal as ‘terror’ with people running as fast as they could from the drunk driver. It took place at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver jumped a curb. The vehicle went through the parking lot and rammed 12 cars. The incident happened on cinco de mayo (May 5th).
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy